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T-Pain Explains Why He Sold His Music Catalog For $100 Million

T-Pain reveals he sold his music catalogue for 'my kids' life and their future'

Published on August 6, 2026
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T-Pain reveals he sold his music catalogue for ‘my kids’ life and their future’ T-Pain says selling off valuable pieces of his music catalog wasn’t simply about getting a huge payday.
The Grammy-winning artist sold his publishing catalog and select master rights to HarbourView Equity Partners in 2025. The deal has been widely reported at around $100 million.
During a recent Twitch stream, T-Pain said streaming changed the economics of music without giving artists much control over what their songs were worth.
For T-Pain, the decision ultimately came down to his family. He said he didn’t want to leave his children’s financial future dependent on what the music industry might pay decades from now.
That’s one way to look at selling your catalog: sometimes ownership means knowing when to cash in. Source: YAHOO

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