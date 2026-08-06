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Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed legislation Wednesday that will allow voters to decide whether the state should change how future congressional maps are reviewed.

The measure was approved after lawmakers returned to Annapolis for a special session earlier this week. It will appear on the November ballot, CBS Baltimore reports.

The bill does not immediately redraw Maryland’s congressional districts and will not affect the 2026 midterm elections. Instead, voters will be asked whether future congressional maps should be judged under federal constitutional standards rather than Maryland’s current constitutional requirements.

If voters approve the change, Democratic lawmakers could pursue a new congressional map ahead of the 2028 elections. Supporters say that could give Democrats a chance to win all eight of Maryland’s seats in the U.S. House.

Republicans currently hold one of the state’s congressional districts. That seat belongs to Rep. Andy Harris, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

The Democratic-controlled General Assembly approved the amendment during Tuesday’s special session. Because it is a constitutional amendment, the measure needed support from three-fifths of lawmakers in both chambers.

It passed the House by a 96-38 vote and the Senate by a 32-13 vote.

Republicans argue the proposal would weaken protections in Maryland’s constitution and make it easier for Democrats to draw partisan maps.

Democrats say the measure is a response to Republican-led redistricting efforts in other states, including Alabama and Texas.

Moore said he still supports national redistricting reform but believes Maryland cannot remain inactive while other states reshape their maps for political advantage.

Maryland Redistricting Question Will Appear on November Ballot was originally published on 92q.com