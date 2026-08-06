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Hot, Humid and Stormy Weather Continues Across Maryland

Published on August 6, 2026
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A hot, humid and stormy weather pattern will continue across Maryland over the next several days, with Friday and Saturday bringing the greatest chance for thunderstorms to disrupt outdoor plans.

Temperatures will remain muggy overnight, with lows gradually falling into the 70s.

More rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through the end of the workweek and into the weekend.

Much of Maryland will experience hot and humid conditions for several days, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. The humidity could make it feel between 100 and 103 degrees in the hottest areas.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Some storms could become severe, producing damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

Maryland is under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather Thursday. Most of the rainfall is expected to remain west of Baltimore, although a few storms could reach the Beltway and parts of the upper Eastern Shore.

Friday and Saturday could bring a greater chance of heavy, drenching thunderstorms. Any storms that develop may produce frequent lightning, localized street flooding and isolated damaging wind gusts.

Neither day is expected to be a complete washout, but residents should monitor the forecast before making outdoor plans.

Hot and humid conditions will continue outside of the storms. The heat could peak early next week, with afternoon temperatures potentially reaching the mid-90s.

A strong cold front is expected to move through around the middle of next week, bringing an end to the hottest temperatures and possibly providing some relief from the humidity.

Hot, Humid and Stormy Weather Continues Across Maryland was originally published on 92q.com

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