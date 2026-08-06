Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins is entering his third NFL season feeling healthier and more confident than ever.

Wiggins underwent groin surgery during the offseason but has shown no signs of being slowed down during training camp. He continued his strong start Tuesday by recording an interception during practice.

Now feeling fully healthy, Wiggins believes he is ready to establish himself among the NFL’s top cornerbacks.

“I just had surgery a couple months ago, so I’m feeling the best I have ever felt,” Wiggins said. “I feel great. I’m moving great.”

While Wiggins has always possessed impressive speed and natural ability, the former first-round pick is not relying on talent alone. He has spent additional time studying film and learning Head Coach Jesse Minter’s new defensive system.

Wiggins said that preparation has helped him play with greater confidence on the field.

“I feel like I have the most confidence I have ever had right now,” Wiggins said. “I’m going in just with the ‘next play’ mentality that Coach Minter describes — going to the next play. So, that is all I try to do, just have a ‘next play’ mentality and see what the next play leads to.”

The Ravens are continuing to install Minter’s defense, which requires communication and discipline throughout the unit. Wiggins believes the defense has the potential to be dangerous once every player is operating together.

Nate Wiggins Says Ravens Defense Could Look “Scary” This Season was originally published on 92q.com