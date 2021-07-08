Chadwick Boseman Shines As T’Challa One Last Time In Trailer For Marvel Studios “What If…?” Twitter Wasn’t Ready

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Our beloved Chadwick Boseman will grace our television screens one last time as T’Challa in Disney+’s new animated Marvel Studios series that poses the huge question “What If…?”

Marvel Studios is currently exploring the idea of the multiverse in its Fourth Phase. That is clearly evident thanks to the upcoming films Spider-Man: No Way Home’s rumored exploration of multiple universes, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, and Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumanian plus Disney+ original Marvel series WandaVision and Loki, which is about to blow our minds with its upcoming season finale.

On Thursday (Jul.8), we got an even better look at the upcoming Marvel Studios animated series What If…? also coming to Disney’s streaming service that puts our beloved heroes and villains in different situations than the ones we currently use to seeing them in. The first trailer showcases how the 10-episode series coming August 11 will dive even deeper into the multiverse and will feature the cosmic being The Watcher voiced by Jeffrey Wright, detailing pivotal moments in the Marvel Universe that has been changed and at the same honoring his vow to only observe and not interfere.

One appearance that has been pulling on the heartstrings of Marvel fans is the appearance of the late Chadwick Boseman, who appears as T’Challa but in animated form and lends his voice. The series also served as Boseman’s final performance as the beloved King of Wakanda. But, in this series, T’Challa takes on a different mantle as Star-Lord, the fearless leader and, at times, the reluctant leader of the Guardians of The Galaxy.

Boseman is not the only star voicing their animated counterparts. Other cast members include Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, David Dastmalchian as Kurt, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Pursuer, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Sebastian Stan as James “Bucky” Barnes, Chris Sullivan as Taserface, Stanley Tucci as Abraham Erskine, and Taika Waititi as Korg.

Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Howard The Duck also appear in the series but will be voiced by different actors.

The reactions to seeing Boseman as T’Challa one last time are currently pouring in. You can see them all and the trailer below.

