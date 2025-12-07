Quite possibly the only thing more stressful than being a fan of Kanye West over the past decade is being his wife.

It was on clear display during the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which was focused on Kim Kardashian’s trial after her infamous 2016 robbery in Paris, where she was held at gunpoint, tied up, and left in a tub after stealing millions of dollars in jewelry.

It documents her prepping for the case —from outfits and briefings— and her reliving the traumatic experience in depth more than 9 years later.

At the time of the robbery, Kim was married to Ye, and she revealed that at one point, he fed into the narrative that the entire robbery was staged. In her confessional, she explained how much it hurt her.

“My ex-husband had said, ‘And you faked your robbery for a TV show,’ and had said that in front of all these people,” she said while tearing up. “That was a knife to my heart.”

She added: “Just to think that someone wouldn’t believe you — that’s so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life — it just really bothered me. You don’t know who I am.”

After beginning to date in 2012, Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 before ultimately divorcing in 2021 amid his growing mental health breakdowns and public controversies, which have only gotten more divisive lately, like showing love to Hitler and wearing KKK garb.

But when the robbery happened, Ye was on stage performing in New York City. Once his handler informed him, he quickly ended the show and flew to Paris, telling the crowd, “I’m sorry, there’s a family emergency. I have to stop the show.”

But now we all know that the robbery wasn’t faked. The trial wrapped up earlier this year with eight of the 10 people involved being found guilty and sentenced to serve between three and eight years in prison.

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Accused Her Of Faking Paris Robbery was originally published on cassiuslife.com