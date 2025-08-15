Listen Live
Music

Lil Yachty Ripped For George Floyd Lyrics, Stephen Jackson Jumps In: “You Been Wack”

Published on August 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Lil Yachty didn’t even drop a new song, and he’s already being dragged for the lyrics.

The Atlanta-born rapper was recently seated next to PlaqueBoyMax for a stream. Max himself is a rapper and producer, so it’s become commonplace for artists who come on his platform to play some unreleased music for a vibe check.

But the vibe was considerably down when he rapped, Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd.” 

Related Stories

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, George Floyd was killed after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers were responding to a call about someone allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill from a store worker. Upon arriving, Chauvin kept Floyd pinned to the ground with his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes, which killed him— despite his pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin was ultimately found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 22 years in jail. 

Floyd’s passing was such an integral moment of the Black Lives Matter movement, so social media has taken offense to him being reduced to a punch line in one of his songs. 

Among the biggest critics was former NBA player and All the Smoke podcast host Stephen Jackson, who was also a childhood friend of Floyd.

“Lil Yachty, bro. You been wack, my n-gga,” Jackson’s reaction began. 

“But you think saying George Floyd’s name in a bar is gonna make people like your music? That sh-t weak,” Jackson continued. “Y’all the only era that thinks demeaning the dead is cool. It ain’t.”

He urged Yachty to stop invoking Floyd’s name for attention or social media clout.

The former Golden State Warrior said Floyd’s entire hometown of Houston has his back and warns Yachty about his lyrics.

“None of y’all knew G, nothing about him. But y’all wanna say his name for clout. That’s some weak-ass sh-t, Yachty. Let somebody die in your family, we gonna do a whole skit about it and see how funny it is, bro. Cut that sh-t out.”

See social media’s fiery response to Yachty’s problematic unreleased song below.

Lil Yachty Ripped For George Floyd Lyrics, Stephen Jackson Jumps In: “You Been Wack”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close