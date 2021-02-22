Lionel Richie’s love is more than all night long, in fact, his love is a bit young.. Richie has a new lover, he’s 71 and she’s 30, love has no age.

Lionel Richie with his new Bae, he's 71 and she's 30, love wins ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6csW7dhlFa — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) February 22, 2021

Lisa Parigi started trending on Twitter after pictures of her and Lionel Richie went viral.

Check out photos of Richie’s boo thang, Lisa Parigi below!

Meet Lionel Richie’s 30-year-old Girlfriend, Lisa Parigi [Photos] was originally published on classixphilly.com