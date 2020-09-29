Sister Squabble: LisaRaye Curses Out Everybody After Her Sister Da Brat’s Birthday Surprise Goes Left

LisaRaye is obviously hurt. When the actress’ half-sister Da Brat tried to send the actress birthday wishes, instead of cheer she was greeted with exquisite shade while the tea was dropped that they hadn’t spoken in months.

Cocktails with Queens…. got a lil messy with LisaRaye & Da Brat pic.twitter.com/TopHQql4FC — T (@_Terr4nce) September 29, 2020

It went down on the Cocktails With Queens program on the Fox Soul streaming network, which appears to air live, so there was no leaving the beef on the cutting room floor. The queens in question usually are hosts Lisa Raye, Claudia Jordan, Syleena Johnson and Vivica Fox.

After Da Brat gave her happy birthdays and praised her big sis, things went all the way left when LisaRaye started saying how she really felt. If you peep the entire interview, you’ll see Da Brat give a heartfelt birthday message to LisaRaye, who is quite emotional and even speechless, for a time. She even spoke on mending relationships before that.

Da Brat then admitted that the two of them had been “distant” recently. But the clip making the rounds is shortly after the surprise when she goes off. After adamantly saying she was happy for Da Brat embracing her truth, LisaRaye added, “I appreciate you coming out and verbally saying happy birthday to me this kind of way, because I damn sure ain’t heard from you in months.”

Awkward.

As she continued her tirade—while Da Brat had been chatty, she suddenly remained silent, but with an exasperated look—Fox tried to cool things down. But LisaRaye went on and said, “I don’t give a f*ck what y’all saying,” adding that Da Brat knows what the issue is.

Awkward, indeed.

LisaRaye’s issue is finding out all the things going on with her sister via the media like everyone else.

Needless to say, Twitter is eating this up. We’re quite concerned so many of y’all had no idea Da Brat and LisaRaye are sisters, though. Peep more reactions below.

