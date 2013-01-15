CLOSE
Happy Birthday Regina King!

Actress Regina King is celebrating her birthday today. The award-winning actress is turning. The actress is most known for her role in “Ray”, the film portrayal of singer Ray Charles, Starring Jamie Foxx. But, most of us know her from her starring role in the 1980’s sitcom “227”. Regina is now starring  in the hit T.V. show “South Land” as Detective Lydia Adams.

The Actress also lends her voice as the voice of “Huey” in the animated show “The Boondocks”. King has one child from a  previous marriage and is now currently dating actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

However you celebrate your birthday we hope you enjoy sharing it with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

