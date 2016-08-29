CLOSE
Phylicia Rashad Is Headed to ‘Empire’

How will our favorite TV mom and Cookie get along?

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad is hands down one of the most legendary matriarchs in TV history. The former The Cosby Show star is making her way back into homes every week with her new role.

According to reports, Phylicia will star as Taye Diggs’ mother on FOX’s Empire. The actress will play the wealthy Diana Dubois, whose son, Angelo (Diggs) is a prominent New York politician—and (spoiler alert) a new love interest for Cookie.

Season three of Empire will be packed with celebrity guest stars including Kid Cudi, Mariah Carey, and French Montana.

Check out the premiere of the hit FOX show on September 21 at 9 p.m.

Phylicia Rashad Is Headed to ‘Empire’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Cosby Show , Empire , kid cudi , mariah carey , Phylicia Rashad , taye diggs , tv

