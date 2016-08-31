CLOSE
Is Chris Brown’s Accuser A Professional Scammer?

The alleged victim's past is not squeaky clean.

iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Chris Brown found himself in hot water on Tuesday (August 30) after a woman claimed that he’d threatened her with a gun—but now reports are implying she may not be so innocent herself.

According to sources, the accuser, Baylee Curran, is wanted in New York City for questioning in connection with criminal theft for allegedly stealing a fancy designer purse at a swanky hotel. Police docs say that while at The Plaza in 2013, Baylee snatched a $1,000 Louis Vuitton purse from one of her friends and ran out of the hotel.

The incident was so bad that the alleged purse-snatching victim got a restraining order against Baylee from an L.A. judge. But Baylee says she had no idea New York City cops wanted her for questioning and also claims her friend was the thief, not her. The police have issued an I-Card for Baylee, which will allow NYPD cops to pick her up and take her to the station for questioning if they find her in the city.

Chris Brown was arrested following Curran’s accusations, but he was released from jail late Tuesday night after posting $250,000 bail.

Is Chris Brown’s Accuser A Professional Scammer? was originally published on globalgrind.com

