Chris Brown’s Lawyer Claims LAPD Didn’t Find Any Guns At Breezy’s House

Is the truth starting to come out?

2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Chris Brown‘s lawyer maintains his client’s innocence, dismissing allegations that the singer pulled a gun on a female guest in his home.

After accuser Baylee Curran made her media rounds on Wednesday, claiming Chris told her to leave by brandishing a gun, Chris’s lawyer Mark Geragos said Breezy “cooperated fully” with the police, while also questioning Curran’s motives.

He added, “It has become apparent that the allegations are not just false, but fabricated.” Geragos also claims the Los Angeles Police Department did not find a necklace Curran described, or any firearms, in Brown’s house. However, the LAPD is reportedly still examining security footage recovered from the Tarzana, California home.

Since being released on $250,000 bail, Chris has opted to turn the other cheek. He even released a new track entitled “What Would You Do?” via Soundcloud. Although Breezy has not been charged, he will be arraigned on September 20th.

Chris Brown’s Lawyer Claims LAPD Didn’t Find Any Guns At Breezy’s House was originally published on globalgrind.com

