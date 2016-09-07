CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Here’s Why Halle Berry’s Divorce Is On Hold

The Oscar-winning actress and her husband both filed for divorce last year.

Leave a comment

'Extant' - Los Angeles Premiere

Halle Berry has gone through a lot of ups and downs when it comes to her relationships, but that hasn’t stopped her from believing in love.

The legendary actress made headlines Wednesday after news broke that she and husband Olivier Martinez may have pulled the plug on finalizing their divorce after 10 months of dragging their feet. According to a legal document obtained by TMZ, the clerk in divorce court sent a notice to both Halle and Olivier, saying they’ve been taking their precious time and haven’t done anything to make the divorce final.

The clerk reportedly issued an ultimatum to the couple: either do something, or the case will be dismissed. But Halle isn’t ready to bail on her husband just yet. The Oscar-winning actress isn’t convinced she wants a divorce. Sources say she still thinks Olivier might change – especially in the anger management department – and if he does, she thinks the marriage could work.

Martinez is the father to Berry’s 2-year-old son, Maceo, and stepfather to her daughter Nahla. Only time will tell the fate of these two lovebirds.

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

Here’s Why Halle Berry’s Divorce Is On Hold was originally published on globalgrind.com

divorce , Halle Berry , married , Olivier Martinez

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close