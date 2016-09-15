CLOSE
(No) More Drama? Mary J. Blige’s Divorce Just Got Messy

D is for divorce...and drama.

2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside

Mary J. Blige once proclaimed no more drama in her life, but it looks like the drama is just beginning.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul and her husband Kendu Isaacs are splitting after 12 years of marriage, and he isn’t letting things go that easily. According to reports, Kendu, who was also Mary’s manager, filed a response to the singer’s divorce petition and is asking Mary to pay him spousal support. But in her docs, Mary said she wants the court to block him from getting it.

There are many differences in the former couple’s petitions. Isaacs cited July 25th as the date of their separation, but Mary said it was “to be determined.” No word on whether or not the couple has a prenup, but Kendu also wants her to pay his lawyer’s fees.

Stay tuned.

