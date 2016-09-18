CLOSE
Janelle Monae And Kerry Washington Read Donald Trump To Shreds

2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

It’s no secret: African American women are not fans of Donald Trump.

His statements, policies, business activities, and overall being are arresting to those that believe in equality for all. And hiring reality star, Omarosa Manigault to build a bridge to the Black community, is only indicative of how out of touch Trump is.

This weekend, this fact showed itself as Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington had stern words for the Republican nominee.

“One of us has class, loves other races, and good energy,” Janelle said in an Instagram post comparing President Barack Obama to Trump in photos. “The other of us is full of negative energy unclassy racist and ghetto as f**k. You be the judge.”

Another hit came from a very pregnant Kerry Washington, who held nothing back when talking about Trump, his maternity leave policy, and his daughter Ivanka.

NYC Special Screening of HBO Film 'Confirmation'

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

Kerry says while on Real Time with Bill Maher:

“I think it’s important that we not be distracted by these very smart, very articulate, beautiful women who work on the Trump campaign. Who are a lot smarter than the candidate, I think. We need to be not swayed by them, because they will have their finger on the button. He will.

We are in a political climate where we are being led — by the media, no offense — to vote for the loudest candidate and the meanest, the bulliest candidate in the playground, and that we are voting based on a cult of personality or a cult of celebrity rather than voting in our best interest. I think if we really look at policy, voting for Trump is voting against our best interests as Americans, as workers, as people of color, as women. Not voting is voting against ourselves.”

Watch her statement in the video, below.

