Awkward: Terrence Howard’s Wife Says He Brings His ‘A-Hole’ Character Home A Lot

Watch the super candid, not-so-comfortable moment.

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Terrence Howard plays the role of Lucious Lyon so well that he sometimes gets carried away.

The Empire star’s wife even admits that the Lyon king follows Terrence home sometimes. In a super awkward interview with Giuliana Rancic during last night’s Emmy Awards, the actor was asked what fans could expect from his character in the upcoming season of the hit show, to which he replied, “He’s an asshole.”

After cursing on live television, things got even more uncomfortable when Rancic asked Terrence’s on-again-off-again wife Mira Pak if he brought his “asshole” character home with him from work. She answered, “Yeah, he does, quite often actually.”

Terrence and Mira recently got back together, after she filed for divorce in 2015. But judging by her response, they may have to have a talk when they get home.

was originally published on globalgrind.com

