2016 Emmy Highlights: Courtney B. Vance Gushes Over Angela Bassett &Taraji P. Henson Supports Her Girl

Last night's Emmy Awards had so many amazing Black love moments.

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

The 68th annual Primetime Emmy’s took place last night and it was a clean sweep for “The People vs O.J Simpson: American Crime Story.” Stars Courtney B. Vance, Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown took home acting awards and the series itself won for Best Limited series.

Check out some of our favorite moment’s from last night’s ceremony.

Taraji P. Henson is always there for her girls 

We LOVED this sister moment between two-time Emmy winner Regina King and Emmy nominee Taraji P. Henson. As Regina was walking to the stage to accept the award for best supporting actress in a limited series/movie, she grasped Taraji’s hands in pure sisterhood. We loved it! Taraji always celebrates when her peers win.

Remember this amazing moment from last year? Taraji then switched it up on us and changed from her canary yellow red carpet dress to this amazing sparkling dress and bob. Werk Taraji!

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Black love on full display

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

We loved last night’s public displays of affection. Sterling K. Brown took home the award for best supporting actor in a limited series/movie and also won over the entire audience with his heartfelt speech. Speaking to his significant other, Sterling said “Contrary to popular belief, I got the hottest chick in the game rocking my chain!”

There really is a Jay Z line for every occasion in life. Sterling K. Brown has a bright future ahead of him. His new series ‘This Is Us‘ premieres on NBC September 20th. We’ll definitely be tuning in.

But the Black love fest didn’t stop there.

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

After taking home the best lead actor in a limited series/movie, Courtney B. Vance saved the best for last when he gushed over his wife Angela Bassett. Taking a cue from Sterling K. Brown, he noted that Angela Evelyn Bassett (yes, he said her entire name) was the only woman rocking his chain.

Can every awards show be like this?

2016 Emmy Highlights: Courtney B. Vance Gushes Over Angela Bassett &Taraji P. Henson Supports Her Girl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

2016 Emmy Awards , Angela Bassett , courtney b vance , Regina King , Sterling K Brown , Taraji P Henson , the people v o.j. simpson

