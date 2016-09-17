Ciara Rumored To Be Pregnant With Russell Wilson’s First Baby

R&B singer Ciara and NFL player Russell Wilson are rumored to be expecting their first baby!

Ciara and Wilson married in July and waited until their wedding night to consumate their relationship. If this rumor is true, she should be two months pregnant, but speculators are saying the singer is already hiding a baby bump.

Wilson took to Twitter on Friday to announce how grateful he is and to say “God is so amazing!” The internet is buzzing that this is attributed to Ciara’s rumored pregnancy.

God is so amazing! #GratefulHeart — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 16, 2016

Congratulations to the beautiful couple! We’re sure Ciara and Wilson will make a beautiful baby and can’t wait to find out if there’s any truth beyond the rumors! Stay tuned…

