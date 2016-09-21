9/21/16- Roland Martin talks to former Attorney Eric Holder about AirBnB’s recent troubles with racism and what the company is doing to combat the issue.
“The company hired me and Laura Murphy to deal with this issue. It’s a leader in the sharing economy. It’s founded on the basis of inclusion and respect. They’ve come up with an anti-discrimination policy. It will hold people responsible and throw them off the platform. They are also looking at ways they can decrease the importance of photos,” Holder said.
Click the link above to hear the entire interview.
Eric Holder Has Been Hired To Help AirBnB Combat Racism was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com