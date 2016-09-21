Nick Cannon and Jessica White were never public with their relationship, but everyone pretty much knew they dated after his split with Mariah.

On Tuesday, the America’s Got Talent host released a song entitled “Jessica (remix)” in which he dished on his relationship with the model and spilled the tea on their sex life. He rapped, “Jessica, I gotta talk to her. I gotta confess that your [bleep] is better than the rest of ’em cuz when we [bleep] I put that whole 12 in her. Jessica, she model, professional, sexing butt naked in the back of the whip. The type you might want to wife and get pregnant … psych! I got on protection though. She’s the best in the bed when it comes to the head … I don’t know that b**ch name, but I think it’s Jessica.”

The supermodel responded to Nick’s track in the classiest way ever. In an exclusive video for Bossip, Jessica jokingly said, “I guess I’m incredible. That’s all I have to say about that.”

Nick sure knows how to pick ’em.

Jessica White Hilariously Responds To Nick Cannon’s Song About Their Sex Life was originally published on globalgrind.com