Empire’s Taraji P. Henson has been in the business for 20 years and along with her tenacity and down to earth persona, we also love her because she supports other women, no matter what. A fact that was so brilliantly displayed at last year’s Emmy’s when she gave fellow Best Actress nominee Viola Davis mad love when they called Davis’ name instead of her own.

This same “Girl Power” attitude mentality was recently conveyed in an interview for her upcoming movie Hidden Figures, a film about how three African-American women who were instrumental in launching astronaut John Glenn into space. Henson stressed that this amazing accomplishment never would have happened had the ladies let their “cattiness” get the best of them.

“When you embrace each other and you stick together — look what they were able to accomplish. They would not have been able to accomplish that if Mary hated on anybody in her office. If Mary got in her ego and said, ‘Well I wanted that job,’ knowing Katherine was the only mind to do it, if she hated on Katherine, would we be in space?” she stressed.

She continued, “Women gotta understand we work better together. The power in women sticking together — we will change the world. We will. And until we get that, we’re going nowhere.”

Word. Teamwork does make the dream work.

We love that Taraji is speaking that good truth. As women, we have been socialized to compete with one another instead of working together to achieve a common goal. Remember, there is always enough room for all of us to shine.

Speaking of Hidden Figures, take a look at the film’s newest trailer:

Taraji P. Henson: ‘Women Gotta Understand We Work Better Together’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com