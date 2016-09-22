CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Misty Copeland Photography Book Captures The Strength And Grace Of Black Womanhood

The photo series showcases the poise and power of the groundbreaking ballerina.

Leave a comment

Unbelievable strength mixed with incomparable grace and beauty, with a dash of determination, equals the Black girl magic of ballerina Misty Copeland.

When Copeland came to fame as the first African-American woman to be promoted to principal dancer at the historic American Ballet Theater Company, we all had a new superhero icon — and she wore not a cape, but tights and ballet slippers.

Photographer Gregg Delman captured the essence of Copeland’s physical power in his new photography book by her namesake. In every photo, you can see the 34-year-old has mastered control of every inch of her body.

“Copeland has singlehandedly infused diversity and personality into the insular world of ballet, creating an audience for ballet in popular culture and changing the way that the contemporary world sees this classic dance form,” a description of the book reads. Copeland shattered the color barrier in ballet, becoming both an inspiration and icon.”

What’s striking about this photo series is she seems to capture the duality of being a Black woman. We are strong and sexy and poised and graceful and ferocious. And this imagery will live on through Delman’s book on coffee tables throughout the world.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Misty Copeland’s Historic Performance In ‘Swan Lake’ Is Even Better In Photos
7 photos

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

 

Misty Copeland Photography Book Captures The Strength And Grace Of Black Womanhood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

gregg delman , misty copeland

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close