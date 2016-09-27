Tatyana Ali Welcomes Son Edward Aszard

Tatyana Ali is best known for being the baby girl on a family sitcom. Now, she’s a wife and mother who just gave birth to her first child with husband Dr. Vaughn Rasberry, a professor at Stanford. According to People.com, they are now the proud parents of a son.

People.com reports:

The actress and singer gave birth to her first child, son Edward Aszard Rasberry, on Friday, Sept. 16 at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Edward is the first child for Ali, 37, and her husband, Dr. Vaughn Rasberry.

“Becoming a mother has opened my heart to a bottomless depth of feeling,” Ali tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Through our son, I see the world with new eyes. We’ve completely fallen in love.”

The couple were married in an intimate Beverly Hills ceremony on July 16.

Rasberry and Ali, who have been together about two years, announced their engagement and pregnancy news in March.

