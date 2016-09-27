Tatyana Ali Welcomes Son Edward Aszard

Tatyana Ali is best known for being the baby girl on a family sitcom. Now, she’s a wife and mother who just gave birth to her first child with husband Dr. Vaughn Rasberry, a professor at Stanford. According to People.com, they are now the proud parents of a son.
The actress and singer gave birth to her first child, son Edward Aszard Rasberry, on Friday, Sept. 16 at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.
Edward is the first child for Ali, 37, and her husband, Dr. Vaughn Rasberry.
“Becoming a mother has opened my heart to a bottomless depth of feeling,” Ali tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Through our son, I see the world with new eyes. We’ve completely fallen in love.”
Rasberry and Ali, who have been together about two years, announced their engagement and pregnancy news in March.
