CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Donald Trump’s Debate Performance Was His Most Racist Speech Yet

He defended stop and frisk, called for "law and order" as an answer to race problems and doubled down on birther comments.

Leave a comment

US-VOTE-DEBATE

 

Donald Trump had many OMG moments during tonight’s Presidential Debate (and not in the good sense), but few could match his comments during the section about race in America.

After moderator Lester Holt posed the question about what can be done to improve race relations in this country — a subject foremost on the minds of many African Americans, particularly in the wake of the deaths of Terence Crutcher and Keith Lamont Scott at the hands of police — Trump’s first response was “we need law and order in our country.”

And it got worse from there. Trump went on to defend stop and frisk, the practice deemed unconstitutional in New York for disproportionately targeting Blacks and Latinos, and admitted that he only started paying attention to the needs of the Black community for “the last little while.”

He then put the last nail in the coffin of any chance of making gains with Black voters by doubling down on his birther lies — both refusing to apologize for starting the inquiry into President Obama‘s citizenship, and then making this bombastic statement: “When I got involved, I didn’t fail. I got him to give the birth certificate.”

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to his remarks:

If anyone doesn’t believe the stakes are sky high in this election, Trump’s comments tonight should remove any doubt.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

A Fashionable Timeline Of Hillary Clinton’s Awesome Pantsuits (PHOTOS)
24 photos

Donald Trump’s Debate Performance Was His Most Racist Speech Yet was originally published on globalgrind.com

Donald Trump , Hillary Clinton

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close