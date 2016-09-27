Donald Trump had many OMG moments during tonight’s Presidential Debate (and not in the good sense), but few could match his comments during the section about race in America.

After moderator Lester Holt posed the question about what can be done to improve race relations in this country — a subject foremost on the minds of many African Americans, particularly in the wake of the deaths of Terence Crutcher and Keith Lamont Scott at the hands of police — Trump’s first response was “we need law and order in our country.”

And it got worse from there. Trump went on to defend stop and frisk, the practice deemed unconstitutional in New York for disproportionately targeting Blacks and Latinos, and admitted that he only started paying attention to the needs of the Black community for “the last little while.”

He then put the last nail in the coffin of any chance of making gains with Black voters by doubling down on his birther lies — both refusing to apologize for starting the inquiry into President Obama‘s citizenship, and then making this bombastic statement: “When I got involved, I didn’t fail. I got him to give the birth certificate.”

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to his remarks:

Stop and frisk worked well for WHO Trump?! HOW SWAY?! #debatenight — Robin Thede (@robinthede) September 27, 2016

Donald Trump just told Lester Holt that stop and frisk did not target Black and Latino men. #DebateNight pic.twitter.com/wsx2O7N1C9 — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) September 27, 2016

HRC: "The vibrancy of the black church…"

DT: "Ugh…" ……….! #debatenight — Feminista Feliz 🇺🇸 (@HappyFeminist) September 27, 2016

He just said "These people"

Yeppp…that's just ignorant. #debatenight — Michael Blake (@MrMikeBlake) September 27, 2016

Donald Trump’s Debate Performance Was His Most Racist Speech Yet was originally published on globalgrind.com