Mary J. Blige just can’t catch a break.

Just a day after making headlines for her extremely awkward commercial with Hillary Clinton, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul’s divorce drama continues.

According to reports, Mary’s lawyer, Gary Fishbein, filed docs asking the judge to give her prenup the stamp of approval because she’s worried that the lawyer for her estranged husband, Kendu Issacs, denigrated it by calling it “immensely invalid, unenforceable and unconscionable.”

When Mary filed for divorce back in July, she asked the judge to block Isaacs’ bid for spousal support. The star says that the prenup they drew out on December 5th, 2003 lays out who gets what, and if the judge throws it out, things could get messier than they already are.

Stay tuned.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Mary J. Blige’s Divorce Drama Continues Over Prenup Dispute was originally published on globalgrind.com