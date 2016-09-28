CLOSE
Watch This 2-Year-Old Help His Dad Propose & Prove He’s The Smoothest Baby Alive

Very smooth, indeed.

If we haven’t made your Wednesday incredible yet, this will definitely do the trick.

Christian Womble turned 2 years old this past Sunday and being the gracious little fella he is, shared the spotlight with his beautiful mom in the hopes of making it a truly memorable day, BuzzFeed reports.

Little did mom Sade Robinson know, Christian’s dad Joshua Womble was all set to pop the question during the birthday festivities – and the birthday boy was going to help him do it.

In what’s being called the “smoothest hand off of the year,” Christian opens a gift box, removes the tissue paper, thinks about it, and then effortlessly hands his dad – who’s now on one knee – the jewelry box inside. Sade was totally surprised.

You’ll be stunned at Christian’s ability to implement such a complex plan at 2 years old. Watch him be the cutest little boy in the world above.

Watch This 2-Year-Old Help His Dad Propose & Prove He’s The Smoothest Baby Alive was originally published on globalgrind.com

baby , christian womble , marriage proposal , proposal , wedding ring

