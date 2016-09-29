The Empire versus Power beef has hit a whole new level.

After 50 Cent went off on the ladies of Empire via social media, Taraji P. Henson and his ex Vivica A. Fox clapped back at the rapper for attacking them for no reason. 50, who’s the executive producer of the hit Starz show Power, posted photos of articles claiming that Empire ratings are down, and even shared a non-flattering photo of Vivica, who initially had nothing to do with the beef.

But Empire star Jussie Smollett has had enough of the emcee’s bullying ways. He penned an open letter to 50 on Instagram (which he deleted after) about his issues regarding the hit Fox show. Jussie wrote:

Of course, 50 didn’t let him have the last word. In a post-and-delete, he shared a photo of Jussie’s character kissing his onscreen love interest with the caption, “I can’t hear you. The f**k you say PUNK!! LMAO.”

Now that the third season of Power has wrapped, maybe 50 Cent will find his chill.

Jussie Smollett Claps Back At 50 Cent After Attacking Taraji & ‘Empire’ was originally published on globalgrind.com