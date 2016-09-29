BJ the Chicago Kid Talks Creating Duet With Marvin Gaye & Embracing Urban Adult Crowd

via YouKnowIGotSoul.com:

Ever since releasing his first project “Pineapple Now Laters”, BJ The Chicago Kid has taken his career to new heights. From the Schoolboy Q collaboration “Studio” to his latest album “In My Mind,” the grind has not stopped for the Motown artist but BJ The Chicago Kid has continued to take on every challenge. As a result of that, he’s headlined his own tour and established himself as one of the most recognized names in R&B currently. His music has gained him the respect of not only R&B fans, but hip-hop fans, too. YouKnowIGotSoul.com sat down with BJ The Chicago Kid recently to talk about his success and some of his upcoming projects including a duet with Marvin Gaye and a TV show called “Shots Fired.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

SOURCE: YKIGS | PHOTO: Getty