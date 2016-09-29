Watch: Bobby V. Stars In New Movie “Hollywood Hearts” [Trailer]

The official movie trailer of the forthcoming Hollywood Hearts movie starring Bobby V., DC Young Fly, Lyfe Jennings, Carl Payne and many more.

Tier 2 Films teamed up with Bobby V.’s label Blu Kolla Dreams to produce the romantic drama, where Bobby V. leads the cast in a complicated love story that is all too real in the world of entertainment. The film finds the crooner making his acting debut in showing how art imitates life.

Hollywood Hearts airs Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. est on BET.

Check out the trailer below…

