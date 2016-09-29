Watch: Bobby V. Stars In New Movie “Hollywood Hearts” [Trailer]

The official movie trailer of the forthcoming Hollywood Hearts movie starring Bobby V., DC Young Fly, Lyfe Jennings, Carl Payne and many more.
Tier 2 Films teamed up with Bobby V.’s label Blu Kolla Dreams to produce the romantic drama, where Bobby V. leads the cast in a complicated love story that is all too real in the world of entertainment. The film finds the crooner making his acting debut in showing how art imitates life.
Hollywood Hearts airs Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. est on BET.
Check out the trailer below…
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Janet Jackson Spotted With Growing Baby Bump
- Bell Biv DeVoe Is Back With Their First New Video In 15 Years
- The First Clip Of BET’s New Edition Miniseries Has Arrived + Official Release Date
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
SOURCE: YKIGS | PHOTO: Getty