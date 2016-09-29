CLOSE
Throwback Gem: Producer Mike City Releases Rare Remix To Carl Thomas "Make It Alright" [AUDIO]

2014 Trumpet Awards

Producer Mike City continues his liberation of gems from the vault with the release of a rare remix to Carl Thomas‘ hit song “Make it Alright.” This version of the song features alternate production and a verse from the late, great rapper Heavy D.

The original version of the song was included on Carl Thomas’ sophomore album Let’s Talk About It and also produced by Mike City. The two have plenty of history. They even worked together on Carl’s no. 1 single “I Wish.”

We’re currently awaiting a new album from Carl Thomas, but he was recently featured on the song “Forever” by former Bad Boy labelmate Slim of 112 – both of who are currently on the road with the Bad Boy Reunion Tour.

Click HERE to listen.

SOURCE: YKIGS | PHOTO: Getty

