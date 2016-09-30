CLOSE
Pennsylvania Mayor Urged To Resign Over Racist Post Directed At Obama

West York Mayor Charles Wasko rejected political correctness and calls himself a victim.

Many are calling for a Pennsylvania mayor to step down over his racist Facebook posts, including ones with references to President Barack Obama and his family, ABC News reports.

West York Mayor Charles Wasko posted an image in June of orangutans in a wheelbarrow with this caption: “Aww … moving day at the Whitehouse has finally arrived.” And a message on the wheelbarrow says, “Kenya or bust.”

Some council members from both parties are calling for the Republican mayor to resign, following news on Wednesday of the racist posts.

Sandra Thompson, an attorney who heads the York NAACP chapter, told the York Dispatch that the posts were “obviously ignorance and racism.” She called on all the council members and the community of fewer than 5,000 residents to “take a stand” against what clearly goes beyond constitutionally protected political speech.

She added: “Now that York NAACP has been made aware, we will be seeking to take action, because his obvious bias against Black people has an effect on all his constituents, which he seems to forget includes Black people.”

According to the Dispatch, Wasko defiantly wrote on his Facebook page Thursday that he will not be “politically correct, I will say what is on my mind and what I believe in …”

ABC News reported that the mayor said he’s the victim of a “witch hunt,” and promised to give further details later.

SOURCE: ABC News, Associated Press, York Daily Record | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

 

Pennsylvania Mayor Urged To Resign Over Racist Post Directed At Obama was originally published on newsone.com

