Awful! Watch The Owner Of A Gay Club Say: ‘Only N****rs Ask For Drink Passes’

Check out the disturbing video.

Racism and bigotry is at an all time high these days.

Darryl DePiano, the owner of ICandy, a popular nightclub in the “Gayborhood” section of Philadelphia, found himself in hot water earlier this week after a video of him saying the N-word made its rounds on the internet. In the video, three voices can be heard, but DePiano is the only one clearly captured on camera, Philly Mag reports.

The guys have a conversation about race and drink passes, when things got candid real quick:

Guy No. 1: “And Ricky Peterson, n–, n–, n–, n–, n—— — everyone of them. (laughs) Does Ray ask you for drink passes — white, obnoxious white, but white?”

Guy No. 2: “No he’s never asked me.”

Guy No. 1: (laughs) “There you go, and he was definitely your real boyfriend. All three of them that ask you for drink passes are n——.”

Daniel Hart, who has performed at ICandy for various drag shows and musical events, shared the video on social media the moment he was informed about it through his friends. He said, “It makes me sick, I am never setting a foot in there again… I hope my friends who host shows there reconsider their venue, the gayborhood is totally not a safe space and it depresses me consistently.”

After the video went viral, DePiano released an apology statement, admitting that it was indeed his voice on the video:

ICandy is still open and running, but in response to the video, protests organized by the Black and Brown Workers Collective have gathered outside of the business.

Awful! Watch The Owner Of A Gay Club Say: ‘Only N****rs Ask For Drink Passes’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

