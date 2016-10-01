RHOA Star Kandi Burruss And Hubsband Todd Kicked Off Flight To Hawaii

RHOA Star Kandi Burruss and her husband,Todd, were boarding a quick flight from Honolulu to Maui on Hawaiian Airlines, but was booted off of the plane for no reason after a ticket agent requested to see her flight details.

