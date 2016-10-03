SMH: Twitter Is Bashing Avant For His New Look

Avant has been out of the spotlight for a few years now, so it’s not shocking for him to look different than he did when he was in his prime.

But no one expected the singer’s appearance to change as drastically as it did. A photo of the star made its rounds on the Internet over the weekend, and it still has people’s jaw dropping. In the pic, Avant was sitting on stage, performing as he usually does, except this time, he looked more than 100 lbs heavier than he was before.

Sonnnn what happened to the homie Avant? pic.twitter.com/v6wB3jagzN — Amex Rodriguez (@SportscenterJ) October 3, 2016

Of course, Twitter held no punches and went in on Avant’s shocking, new appearance:

Avant: Don't Take Your Love Away

All of the Ladies: We won't!

All of the Ladies: *sees Avant's most recent pic*

All of the Ladies: pic.twitter.com/OMsg7fGGI8 — Jazz (@JazzShoots) October 3, 2016

Damn Avant traded bodies with Ruben pic.twitter.com/HJerdla0mn — DADITO CALDERONE (@TAXSTONE) October 2, 2016

This nigga Avant done ate all his albums 😩 pic.twitter.com/jbIlNvaqh1 — Racks (@NewYork_Minutee) October 3, 2016

It’s been at least 15 years since Avant dropped hits like “Read Your Mind,” and the 2000 classic, “My First Love” featuring KeKe Wyatt, and was able to be in video with his shirt off. But the weight gain could actually help him rebrand his image and return to making hit records — you never know!

