The Most Memorable Moments From The Triumph Awards

From The Mothers of The Movement pledging to continue fighting for justice to a mini 'Martin' reunion, the 2016 Triumph Awards was full of great moments!

The National Action Network and TV One presented the annual Triumph Awards on TV One last night and encouraged Americans to vote through powerful spoken word performances like Nick Cannon‘s impassioned rap, speeches by the Mothers Of The Movement and more.

Keep scrolling for highlights from the show:

Pam & Cole Reunite

2016 Triumph Awards

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Tichina Arnold hosted the Triumph Awards for the second year in a row, bringing her signature comedy and an old friend as Carl Anthony Payne III joined her on stage. We’re now, a third of the way to a full Martin reunion!

Lil Kim Tributes Diddy

Lil Kim reminded everyone what Diddy‘s motto “Can’t stop, won’t stop” really means during a tribute to her homie. The public might know his flashy persona, but the Queen Bee didn’t want anyone to lose sight of the fact that he’s worked hard for his empire, and he’s using it do some good by opening up a school in his old neighborhood.

*SB: Larentz Tate is still fine*

2016 Triumph Awards

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Sybrina Fulton Speaks For ‘Mothers Of The Movement’

Losing a child is the stuff of nightmares for most parents, but for Sybrina Fulton, Gwen Carr, and Lesley McFadden, it is a reality. Though, they miss their sons (Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and Eric Garner, respectively) they have become the Mothers of the Black Lives Matter movement. Given that platform, they came out at the Triumph Awards to let everyone know they’re going to continue fighting for justice in memory of their sons and others who have lost their lives due to police brutality. They also took a moment to thank Al Sharpton for his service to them during their time of grief even when the cameras weren’t watching.

Spike Lee’s Acceptance Speech

Spike Lee took a moment to honor the women behind his directorial career. During his acceptance speech for Activism In Arts, he shared that his love of film came from the bond he shared with his mother. His genuine passion for great films spawned an illustrious career behind the camera that allows him to speak on social issues in an entertaining and artistic way. While she was never able to see her dreams for him come to fruition, Spike‘s grandmother worked to put him through college and film school. Without them, we wouldn’t have movies like Malcolm X, School Daze, and Crooklyn just to name a few.

Nick Cannon’s Passionate Plea

Nick Cannon used his voice to encourage viewers to use theirs at the polls this November. Being trailed by a crew of kids (they are our future), Nick performed a spoken word piece that spouted off all of the excuses people use not to vote. By the end of the performance, though, he’d flipped from bringing attention to the struggles perpetuating voter apathy in the Black community to explaining why we have to unite and fight against it with our ballots at all levels of government.

Fantasia Wants You To Look Forward To What’s Next

If anyone knows that there is victory on the otherside of disappointment, it’s Fantasia. The diva, who has caught some considerable side-eye in the last few weeks, brought her amazing voice to The Triumph Awards to perform ‘Lose To Win,’ and she brought down the house!

The Most Memorable Moments From The Triumph Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

