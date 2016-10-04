Eddie Murphy will receive a career achievement honor at the Hollywood Film Awards next month. Eddie rose to fame on “Saturday Night Live” and is best known for hits like “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Trading Places,” and “Coming to America.” He won a Golden Globe for his role in “Dreamgirls.” Murphy has also lent his voice to the character of Donkey in “Shrek.” The 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards will be hosted by James Corden at the Beverly Hilton on November 6th. Eddie Murphy is 53 years old.

Eddie Murphy Being Honored In Hollywood! was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com

Misty Jordan Posted October 4, 2016

