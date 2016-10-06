10/6/16- What would happen if Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg got together on a record? The country singer wants to partner up with the rapper and Comedian Chris Paul has a few ideas for a couple of songs. Also find out who is making a crackhead comeback. Listen above.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- So Sweet: Watch Toni Braxton’s Two Sons At Her Hospital Bedside
- Janet Jackson Spotted With Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]
- Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men Sings The Real (Offensive) “Star Spangle Banner” [AUDIO]
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
MORNING MINUTE: Crackhead Comebacks, Gin & Jugs was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com