CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Hurricane Matthew Prompts Largest Mandatory Evacuations In U.S Since Sandy; 21 Die In Haiti

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday morning urged people to "get out, don't take a chance. Time is running out," writes CNN.

Leave a comment

Residents and tourists on Thursday were ordered to evacuate the coastal areas of southeast Florida and South Carolina as Hurricane Matthew surged toward the U.S. after battering the Bahamas, Haiti, and other parts of the Caribbean, reports USA Today.

The storm on Wednesday hammered the Bahamas and whipped toward Florida after “killing at least 21 people in Haiti and prompting the hard-hit country to postpone a long-awaited presidential election,” according to Global News.

President Obama scrapped plans to visit Florida on Wednesday as the storm swirled toward the U.S., reports The Washington Post:

“This is a serious storm,” President Obama said after he was briefed on preparations for Matthew at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington. He added: “You can always rebuild, you can always repair property. You cannot restore a life if it is lost.”

From CNN:

Authorities urged more than 2 million people to leave their homes in coastal Florida, Georgia and South Carolina as the storm neared — the largest mandatory evacuations in the United States since Hurricane Sandy hit the East Coast in 2012.

It’s moving northwest at about 12 mph and packing 125 mph (205 kph) winds — a Category 3 storm. Thursday morning it was about 30 miles (45 km) south-southwest of Nassau, Bahamas, and 215 miles (350 km) from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday morning urged people to leave the state, saying, “get out, don’t take a chance.Time is running out,” writes CNN.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SOURCE: USA TodayGlobal NewsCNNThe Washington Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

 

Hurricane Matthew Prompts Largest Mandatory Evacuations In U.S Since Sandy; 21 Die In Haiti was originally published on newsone.com

Florida , Haiti , Hurricane Matthew , Hurricane Sandy , North Carolina

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close