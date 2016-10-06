Halle Berry Destroys A Hater For Coming For Her Children

Halle Berry is proof that you’re never too classy and successful to clap back at haters.

The Oscar winner has dealt with her fair share of gossip and drama with the media, but when it comes to her kids, that’s when the claws come out. Halle posted an adorable photo of her daughter Nahla and son Maceo to her Instagram page, but left their faces covered.

One fan commented on the pic, asking the star, “What’s with the hiding of the face? They’re beautiful children, why not show them off?”

But Halle channeled her character Nisi from the film B.A.P.S and let the commenter have it – with class. She wrote, “I’m not at all ashamed of my children. I try to find creative ways to incorporate them into my feed because they are the biggest part of my life, but I also work very hard to keep their identities as private as I can considering they are only children.”

Yes, Miss Berry! If you’re not following Halle on Instagram already, you should now.

