New Clinton Ad Featuring Cast Of ‘Empire’ Highlights Importance Of This Year’s Election

Anew ad targeting Donald Trump contains an appeal to African-American voters by cast members from FOX’s hit show Empire. The stars urge young Black voters to go to the polls on Election Day and vote for Hillary Clinton.

After mentioning a number of police shooting victims, the stars proclaim, “If Trump gets into office … it will only get worse.”

On this morning’s episode of NewsOne Now, Tiffany D. Loftin, Former USSA President/Campaign Strategist, said, “To have a cast come out like that, especially at a time like this,” is powerful.

NewsOne Now panelist Kristen Clarke, President and CEO of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said of the political ad, “The most important message in the video was you can’t sit out this year’s election…There are critical issues at stake for our nation this November.”

Clarke commended the Empire cast members, which included Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett, Trai Byers, Tasha Smith, Gabourey Sidibe, Grace Byers, Bryshere Gray, and Lee Daniels for “using their platform to get that message out and encourage people to exercise the most important right in our democracy.”

Whether it’s turning the clock back on immigration, criminal justice issues, or reproductive rights issues, “There is so much at stake for African-Americans and to stay home is not an option,” Clarke reiterated.

Watch Roland Martin, Kristen Clarke, and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the new pro-Clinton campaign ad featuring the stars of FOX’s Empire in the video clip above.

