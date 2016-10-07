CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Keke Wyatt & Michael Ford Reveal Why They Joined ‘Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars’

Leave a comment

marriagebootcampcourtesy

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars returns to WeTV with an explosive cast and even more shocking secrets! Five famous couples fight to save their broken relationships and at the helm of it all is singer Keke Wyatt and her husband Michael Ford.

Keke and Michael talk to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about their decision to join yet another reality television show and what both of them need to work on in their marriage.

Keke’s biggest complaint about Michael:

“He needs help on his communication.”

Micheal’s issues with Keke:

“She needs to work on her attitude and how to be respectful. She has definitely gotten better.”

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Celebrity Couples Who Made It Past The 7 Year Itch

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Couples Who Made It Past The 7 Year Itch

Continue reading Celebrity Couples Who Made It Past The 7 Year Itch

Celebrity Couples Who Made It Past The 7 Year Itch

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Keke Wyatt & Michael Ford Reveal Why They Joined ‘Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

entertainment , Keke Wyatt , Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars , Michael Ford

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close