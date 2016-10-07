Keke Wyatt & Michael Ford Reveal Why They Joined ‘Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars’

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars returns to WeTV with an explosive cast and even more shocking secrets! Five famous couples fight to save their broken relationships and at the helm of it all is singer Keke Wyatt and her husband Michael Ford.

Keke and Michael talk to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about their decision to join yet another reality television show and what both of them need to work on in their marriage.

Keke’s biggest complaint about Michael:

“He needs help on his communication.”

Micheal’s issues with Keke:

“She needs to work on her attitude and how to be respectful. She has definitely gotten better.”

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

