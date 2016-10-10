CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Suge Knight Actually Got Some Good News In Prison

Is the rap mogul trying to make a change?

Leave a comment

Suge Knight

Suge Knight is constantly in trouble with the law (and the streets), but the rap mogul just got some good news while in the slammer.

According to TMZ, Knight was hit with two tax liens back in 2011 and 2012 for not paying California state taxes, owing over $30,000. Back in August, he officially paid his debt to Cali. Congrats, Suge!

All isn’t well with Suge, though. He’s still in jail and facing murder charges for running over a man with his car on the set of Straight Outta Compton last year back on January 29, 2015. Sadly, Terry Carter, co-founder of Heavyweight Records, was killed and Cle Sloan, filmmaker, suffered head and foot injuries.

The murder trial begins February 22, which could result in a lifetime prison sentence for Suge.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Suge Knight Actually Got Some Good News In Prison was originally published on globalgrind.com

jail , murder case , Suge Knight , taxes

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close