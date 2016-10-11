During Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident, Connecticut Mom Sacrifices Her Life To Save Daughter’s

A Connecticut mother died after reportedly pushing her daughter out of the way in a fatal hit-and-run incident https://t.co/1UxN1yIPZ5 pic.twitter.com/wC74j8BrRa — The Root (@TheRoot) October 10, 2016

As a mother, how far would you go to protect your child’s life? For a Meriden, Connecticut woman, it meant sacrificing her own in order to save her daughter’s.

According to NBC Connecticut News, On Friday night, Dania Cedeno-Delrosario was fatally hit by a car while she tried to push her 7-year-old daughter Denisse out of the way of the vehicle. Cedeno-Delrosario was transported to the hospital where she died on Saturday. Denisse, who was also struck, was taken to Hartford Hospital and treated for minor injuries. She was released on Saturday.

Denisse described to WFSB News the impact of the car and her mother’s reaction to it, saying, “It pushed both of us and it pushed her very hard. So I wouldn’t get hurt.”

Cedeno-Delrosario came to Connecticut two years ago from the Dominican Republican in search of a better life for her family WFSB News noted. She also worked both a day job as a travel agent, and a night job caring for the elderly.

The local police told the press that the mother and daughter were trying to cross the street when they were hit by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene. Detectives say that the car left behind evidence including a piece of the driver’s side mirror tracing it to a dark-colored Nissan, however they are unclear of the vehicle model.

Officers are asking Meriden residents to be on the lookout for anyone with a dark car with heavy front and back-end damage that is missing a side mirror.

“Somebody saw something and any little tip may be the tip that solves this case,” Sgt. Stanely Zajac told NBC.

NBC says that the family is asking for privacy as they grieve their lost one but are pleading for justice hoping that the driver is found not just for them but for Denisse.

“[Denisse] has wonderful family support and it’s that family support that’s going to get her through this,” Zajac stressed.

Just heartbreaking. We send our deepest condolences to the Cedeno-Delrosario family.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meriden police at (203) 630-6215.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

During Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident, Connecticut Mom Sacrifices Her Life To Save Daughter’s was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kellee Terrell Posted October 10, 2016

Also On Magic 95.9: