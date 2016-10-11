Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsberg Calls Colin Kaepernick’s Protest “Dumb”

Huh? Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg Calls Colin Kaepernick’s Protest “Dumb”

Usually liberal and feminist icon Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg had some pretty disappointing words for Colin Kaepernick and his protest, CNN reported.

According to a recent interview with Katy Couric, the 83-year-old believes that not standing for the anthem is “dumb and disrespectful,” but she “wouldn’t lock a person up for doing it.” (Well, perhaps because to do so would be unconstitutional.)

While promoting her new book “My Own Words,” Ginsberg continued: “I would have the same answer if you asked me about flag burning. I think it’s a terrible thing to do, but I wouldn’t lock a person up for doing it. I would point out how ridiculous it seems to me to do such an act.“

As previously reported, in August the media noticed that during a pre-season game with the Green Bay Packers, the Niners quarterback refused to stand for the national anthem. When asked “why,” the 28-year-old replied: “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

“This is not something that I am going to run by anybody I am not looking for approval. I have to stand up for people that are oppressed. … If they take football away, my endorsements from me, I know that I stood up for what is right,” Kaepernick added.

Since then, Kaepernick has encouraged other protests across the nation in professional, college and even high school sports.

Yusef Salaam of the Central Park 5: Trump x ‘Unfit to Be President’

Days after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump dumbfoundedly said that the Central Park Five are still guilty, despite DNA evidence and a confession from another man exonerating them, one of the five has spoken out.

According to The Root, Yusef Salaam recently stressed in anger, “I still have to defend myself. I still have to talk about the DNA evidence, which clearly shows we didn’t do it. What happens if he becomes president?”

Looking back at how vicious Trump was him and his friends, he added:

“This is the same person who spent his money as a common citizen to ask that teenagers be given the death penalty. Now he’s seeking the top office of the country. If he did that to us back then—not affluent blacks like Russell Simmons or 50 Cent—what does that say for the least of us? The reality is that even faced with evidence, he won’t admit that he was wrong. A lot of the people being shot today [by police] are the common people, like I was. Who do you think Donald Trump will bully?”

“It’s a joke,” he continues. “I truly believe it would be tremendous to see a woman as president of the United States. I don’t know if I’m going to publicly come out for a candidate or not, but for the most part, it’s really about making sure that Donald Trump doesn’t make it into office. He’s unfit to be president.”

In 1999, four young black men and one Latino man were accused and falsely convicted of the brutal rape and attack of a white woman in New York’s City Central Park. In 2002, the convictions were overturned after DNA evidence was presented and another man confessed to the assault. And in 2014, the city of New York paid the five $41 million in a settlement.

Tamron Hall and Al Roker Address Billy Bush’s Suspension on ‘Today’ Show

In lieu of a leaked 2005 video featuring Donald Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women and then “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush, NBC has suspended Bush indefinitely on his current gig “The TODAY Show,” the Los Angeles Times reported. A fact that both co-hosts Tamron Hall and Al Roker announced on Monday.

“As you can see, Billy Bush is not joining us today, as you’re probably aware,” said Roker at the start of the third hour of the morning news program, which Bush normally co-hosts. “Part of that 2005 ‘Access Hollywood’ taping with Donald Trump that’s been in the news all weekend.”

“NBC, which owns ‘Access Hollywood,’ has suspended Billy for his role in that conversation, pending further review,” added Hall, before talking about Sunday’s presidential debate “where that 2005 tape played a big role.”

Roker, who had been scheduled to be off for the week, was called on to fill in for Bush, the LA Times noted.

Earlier that morning, co-host Savannah Guthrie announced the news as well.

Pending further review of the matter, NBC News has suspended Billy Bush. pic.twitter.com/uYGydJQV4N — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 10, 2016

No one should really be all that surprised that Bush was suspended. Since the Washington Post revealed the lewd and offensive hot mic audio on Friday, both his Facebook fan page and the TODAY Show page have been inundated with angry viewer comments demanding that he either be suspended or fired.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsberg Calls Colin Kaepernick's Protest "Dumb"

