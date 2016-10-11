Kim Kardashian is still about her coins, even in crisis.

The reality star, who was recently robbed at gunpoint in Paris, reportedly filed a federal lawsuit against MediaTakeOut for multiple posts about the multimillion-dollar jewelry heist she was involved in earlier this month.

In a suit filed in Manhattan Federal Court, Kim says MediaTakeOut.com “claimed, without any factual support whatsoever, that Kardashian faked the robbery, lied about the violent assault, and then filed a fraudulent claim with her insurance company to bilk her carrier out of millions of dollars.”

The lawsuit cites three allegedly libelous articles about the robbery, including one with the headline: “New Evidence Suggests… Kim Kardashian ‘STAGED’ The Robbery… Just Like RYAN LOCHTE!! (Here Are The FACTS) #KimRobbery.”

The suit also reads, “There is no substance to this article, just a defamatory headline. Obviously, when viewed in the context of the other Articles which directly accuse Kardashian of faking the robbery and lying to the French authorities, a reasonable person would understand this headline to imply that Kardashian has committed the federal crime of insurance fraud.”

Kim Kardashian reportedly contacted her legal team immediately after noticing the posts, but received no response from MediaTakeOut representatives. She is seeking unspecified damages.

Kim Kardashian Sues Major Gossip Site For Claiming Her Robbery Story Was False was originally published on globalgrind.com