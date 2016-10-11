CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kim Kardashian Sues Major Gossip Site For Claiming Her Robbery Story Was False

She did not come to play.

Leave a comment

De Grisogono Party - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Kim Kardashian is still about her coins, even in crisis.

The reality star, who was recently robbed at gunpoint in Paris, reportedly filed a federal lawsuit against MediaTakeOut for multiple posts about the multimillion-dollar jewelry heist she was involved in earlier this month.

In a suit filed in Manhattan Federal Court, Kim says MediaTakeOut.com “claimed, without any factual support whatsoever, that Kardashian faked the robbery, lied about the violent assault, and then filed a fraudulent claim with her insurance company to bilk her carrier out of millions of dollars.”

The lawsuit cites three allegedly libelous articles about the robbery, including one with the headline: “New Evidence Suggests… Kim Kardashian ‘STAGED’ The Robbery… Just Like RYAN LOCHTE!! (Here Are The FACTS) #KimRobbery.”  

The suit also reads, “There is no substance to this article, just a defamatory headline. Obviously, when viewed in the context of the other Articles which directly accuse Kardashian of faking the robbery and lying to the French authorities, a reasonable person would understand this headline to imply that Kardashian has committed the federal crime of insurance fraud.”

Kim Kardashian reportedly contacted her legal team immediately after noticing the posts, but received no response from MediaTakeOut representatives. She is seeking unspecified damages.

SEE ALSO: Is ‘Martin’ Actor Tommy Ford Dead?

SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

SEE ALSO: Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Kim Kardashian Sues Major Gossip Site For Claiming Her Robbery Story Was False was originally published on globalgrind.com

Kim Kardashian , lawsuit , media take out , Robbery , Story

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close