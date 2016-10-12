CLOSE
Detroit Woman Makes Halloween Statement By Displaying Real-Life Tragedies

Halloween is being used as a teachable moment courtesy of one Detroit woman.

A Detroit woman is proving that real-life is scarier than anything fictional this Halloween, as she has decided to use her decorations as a means to make a powerful statement about the recent tragedies around the country.

Larethia Haddon expected that she would draw a lot attention, surprised eyes and even controversy for her Halloween display that features a number of disturbing images including dead bodies with hoodies that have been shot and killed by police. While it is definitely an unconventional way to decorate and celebrate this time of year, Haddon says that “The kids aren’t afraid of the boogeyman anymore”, they say “Grandma, we’re scared to go outside and play.” The Root has more details surrounding this story that is sure to gain even more attention as Halloween gets closer.

A Detroit woman is getting a lot of attention for her controversial, conversation-inducing, Halloween decorations, WJBK reports. The decorations depict the victims of police shootings, neighborhood violence and even the Flint, Mich., water crisis. According to the news station, it isn’t the first time the homeowners have shied away from the Halloween tradition of showing the creepy and instead have showed reality, depicting a dead body on their doorstep just last year.

“A lady was standing out here yesterday looking at the scene, and she was just crying, just breaking down in tears,” Haddon added. “So I came out and I just held her.” Haddon only puts the display out during the day and, according to the news station, it definitely is a conversation starter. “It’s definitely thought-provoking,” Kevin Mays, who came to see the display, told the news station. “It’s addressing a whole lot of issues that are going on right now.

Some people are so concerned when they see the display, they even call the police, thinking the dummies are real people. “If you’re going to get this much attention, you need to do something that’s going to make people aware of the situations that are going on,” Haddon said. “If we don’t open our eyes and see what’s going on, it’s just going to keep on happening.”

Haddon is also taking her Halloween celebration a step further by inviting anyone who stops by her house to view her decorations, to also join her in prayer at her church in Detroit.

Detroit Woman Makes Halloween Statement By Displaying Real-Life Tragedies was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

