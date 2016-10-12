Gabrielle Union Understands Why Rape Survivors Can’t Support ‘Birth Of A Nation’

Gabrielle Union is a vet in the entertainment industry and showing no signs of slowing down.

The actress graced the cover of the November issue of Essence Magazine and opened up about Black Girl Magic, being married to NBA star Dwyane Wade, and much more. The gorgeous star even discussed her support for rape survivors who refuse to see her new film The Birth of a Nation.

On her black girl magic, she told the mag:

“It’s everyday. I try to inspire myself. I’m surrounded by dope, amazing black women who do magical things daily, some I know, some I don’t.”

On what being married has taught her about herself:

“That I don’t know as much as I thought I did. That I’m way less patient than I thought I was. That I’m way more judgmental than I gave myself credit for. But I’m also way more compassionate than I thought I could ever be.”

On understanding if rape survivors decide not to go see the film because of all the controversy:

“As a rape survivor and as an advocate, I cannot shy away from this responsibility because the conversation got difficult. I don’t want to put myself above anyone’s pain or triggers. Every victim or survivor, I believe you. I support you. I support you if you don’t want to see the film. I absolutely understand and respect that. I can’t sell the film. This movie has always been about more than one person, and for the outspoken feminist advocates and allies who risked a lot to be a part of this project—Aja Naomi King, Aunjanue Ellis, Penelope Ann Miller—we are okay if you have to sit this one out, and we’re okay if you don’t, and we understand.”

Gabrielle was raped at gunpoint was she was just 19 years old.

The November issue of Essence Magazine hits newsstands on Friday, October 14.

SOURCE: Essence | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty/Dave Mangels

