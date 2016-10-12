CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Gabrielle Union Understands Why Rape Survivors Can’t Support ‘Birth Of A Nation’

The star gets candid.

Leave a comment

Gabrielle Union is a vet in the entertainment industry and showing no signs of slowing down.

The actress graced the cover of the November issue of Essence Magazine and opened up about Black Girl Magic, being married to NBA star Dwyane Wade, and much more. The gorgeous star even discussed her support for rape survivors who refuse to see her new film The Birth of a Nation.

On her black girl magic, she told the mag:

“It’s everyday. I try to inspire myself. I’m surrounded by dope, amazing black women who do magical things daily, some I know, some I don’t.”

On what being married has taught her about herself:

“That I don’t know as much as I thought I did. That I’m way less patient than I thought I was. That I’m way more judgmental than I gave myself credit for. But I’m also way more compassionate than I thought I could ever be.”

On understanding if rape survivors decide not to go see the film because of all the controversy:

“As a rape survivor and as an advocate, I cannot shy away from this responsibility because the conversation got difficult. I don’t want to put myself above anyone’s pain or triggers. Every victim or survivor, I believe you. I support you. I support you if you don’t want to see the film. I absolutely understand and respect that. I can’t sell the film. This movie has always been about more than one person, and for the outspoken feminist advocates and allies who risked a lot to be a part of this project—Aja Naomi King, Aunjanue Ellis, Penelope Ann Miller—we are okay if you have to sit this one out, and we’re okay if you don’t, and we understand.”

Gabrielle was raped at gunpoint was she was just 19 years old.

The November issue of Essence Magazine hits newsstands on Friday, October 14.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

SEE ALSO: ‘Martin’ Actor Tommy Ford Dead at 52

SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

SEE ALSO: Did Usher Really Beat Up Bobby Brown Back In The Day?

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SOURCE: Essence | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty/Dave Mangels

Gabrielle Union Understands Why Rape Survivors Can’t Support ‘Birth Of A Nation’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Black Girl Magic , Dwyane Wade , Essence Magazine , gabrielle union , Hollywood

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
Video Surfaces Of The Moment Former Black Trump…

Alva Johnson says this video proves she was sexually harassed by Trump.
07.12.19
Georgia Woman Says She Was Evicted For Having…

A Georgia woman is suing her former landlord, alleging that he evicted her because she invited her black co-worker to…
07.11.19
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro…

Before Apple drops macOS Catalina, the company announced it has updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new hardware…
07.11.19
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close