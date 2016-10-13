Drake And Beyoncé Lead 2016 Soul Train Award Nominations, Brandy And Teddy Riley To Be Honored

On the heels of his record-breaking American Music Awards nominations, 13 in total, Drake has another reason to celebrate because he just achieved the same feat at this year’s Soul Train Music Awards where he leads the pack with a whopping 12 nominations. Beyoncé is right behind Drizzy with multiple nominations as well, with 8 nominations of her own.

The just-announced nominees for the 2016 Soul Train Music Awards are not that surprising if you’ve been paying attention to the radio and mainstream music for the last year. As expected, Drake is the King of this year’s ceremony after an impressive year for his highly-successful albums Views. Beyoncé’s Lemonade album continues to rack up accolades as well, as she has the most nominations of any female artist this year. However, the night doesn’t only belong to them, as Brandy and Teddy Riley are set to be honored at the awards ceremony for their achievements. The Hollywood Reporter has all the details of the ceremony, including a full list of nominees.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Drake leads the nominees for the 2016 Soul Train Awards with a total of 12 mentions, including best album/mixtape of the year for Views, video of the year for being featured on Rihanna’s “Work” and song of the year for “Controlla.” Beyonce earned eight noms, including best R&B/soul female artist and album/mixtape of the year for Lemonade. Other artists earning multiple noms include Rihanna, Kanye West, DJ Khaled and Usher.

Grammy-winning producer, singer-songwriter, artist, musician and technology expert Edward Theodore “Teddy” Riley, also known as the creator and king of New Jack Swing, is set to receive the Legend Award. He produced Michael Jackson’s Dangerous, which sold more than 32 million copies worldwide.

The second annual Lady of Soul Award will be presented to Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and actress Brandy, who has sold more than 40 million records. (Last year’s inaugural Lady of Soul Award went to Jill Scott). Brandy and Riley are being recognized “for their longstanding presence in the music industry and influence on the world of soul and R&B music past and present.”

Erykah Badu will return to host the Soul Train Music Awards this year after her well-received turn as MC last year. You can check out the full list of nominees here. The 2016 Soul Train Music Awards will take place Nov. 6 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas and air on Centric and BET at 8 p.m. Nov. 27.

