CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ciara Will Have To Show More Than Tweets As Proof In Her $15 Million Defamation Suit Against Future

It looks like another round of drama for these two.

Leave a comment

Just when it seemed that things had quieted down in the never-ending battle between exes Ciara and Future, things have sparked up again today in the $15 million dollar defamation lawsuit that she filed against him. Apparently, it’s going to be a much harder uphill battle for the R&B singer to prove that Future defamed her because a judge just ruled that his tweets alone are not enough to move forward.

2013 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Back when Future was Twitter ranting about Ciara in a less than flattering way, she slapped him with the multimillion dollar lawsuit to shut him up and stop it from happening again. There hasn’t been much press around the lawsuit since then until today when it was revealed that things are not going in Ciara’s favor. TMZ has the details of this latest development that is sure to cause a stir between the two.

Via TMZ:

Ciara‘s $15 million lawsuit against Future is going to be more of an uphill battle for her … after the judge just ruled the rapper’s angry tweets alone aren’t enough to prove Ciara’s been damaged.

The exes are locked in a nasty suit — with Ciara claiming Future ruined her image as a mother and a singer. However, a judge ruled Wednesday the tweets … including gems like, “this bitch got control problems” … aren’t libelous on their face.

It means, Ciara will have to offer up more evidence as to how her career has been damaged since Future’s Twitter rant. The issue still for Future, there’s still a count of libel and distortion left in the case … which could hang him out to dry.

All is not lost for Ciara though, she still has a chance to win her lawsuit in court, but she will have to serve up more concrete evidence. However given the nasty history between these two, expect a social media post of subliminals from either party any day now.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

SEE ALSO: ‘Martin’ Actor Tommy Ford Dead at 52

SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

SEE ALSO: Did Usher Really Beat Up Bobby Brown Back In The Day?

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

#CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love
22 photos

 

Ciara Will Have To Show More Than Tweets As Proof In Her $15 Million Defamation Suit Against Future was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

celebrity legal woes , celebrity news , Ciara , Entertainment News , future , music news

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
Video Surfaces Of The Moment Former Black Trump…

Alva Johnson says this video proves she was sexually harassed by Trump.
07.12.19
Georgia Woman Says She Was Evicted For Having…

A Georgia woman is suing her former landlord, alleging that he evicted her because she invited her black co-worker to…
07.11.19
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro…

Before Apple drops macOS Catalina, the company announced it has updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new hardware…
07.11.19
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close