Ciara Will Have To Show More Than Tweets As Proof In Her $15 Million Defamation Suit Against Future

Just when it seemed that things had quieted down in the never-ending battle between exes Ciara and Future, things have sparked up again today in the $15 million dollar defamation lawsuit that she filed against him. Apparently, it’s going to be a much harder uphill battle for the R&B singer to prove that Future defamed her because a judge just ruled that his tweets alone are not enough to move forward.

Back when Future was Twitter ranting about Ciara in a less than flattering way, she slapped him with the multimillion dollar lawsuit to shut him up and stop it from happening again. There hasn’t been much press around the lawsuit since then until today when it was revealed that things are not going in Ciara’s favor. TMZ has the details of this latest development that is sure to cause a stir between the two.

Via TMZ:

Ciara‘s $15 million lawsuit against Future is going to be more of an uphill battle for her … after the judge just ruled the rapper’s angry tweets alone aren’t enough to prove Ciara’s been damaged.

The exes are locked in a nasty suit — with Ciara claiming Future ruined her image as a mother and a singer. However, a judge ruled Wednesday the tweets … including gems like, “this bitch got control problems” … aren’t libelous on their face.

It means, Ciara will have to offer up more evidence as to how her career has been damaged since Future’s Twitter rant. The issue still for Future, there’s still a count of libel and distortion left in the case … which could hang him out to dry.

All is not lost for Ciara though, she still has a chance to win her lawsuit in court, but she will have to serve up more concrete evidence. However given the nasty history between these two, expect a social media post of subliminals from either party any day now.

